Grimm Reaches Market Cap of $13,863.97 (GRIMM)

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last week, Grimm has traded down 80.9% against the dollar. One Grimm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grimm has a market cap of $13,863.97 and $16.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grimm alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00467066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004720 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,193.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.86 or 0.00792050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Grimm Profile

Grimm (GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com.

Buying and Selling Grimm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grimm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grimm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grimm using one of the exchanges listed above.

