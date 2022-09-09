Grin (GRIN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $129,271.00

Grin (GRIN) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000307 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $6.40 million and approximately $129,271.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,247.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,722.12 or 0.08104905 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00184560 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00023473 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00290753 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.32 or 0.00754518 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.98 or 0.00625832 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000985 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.