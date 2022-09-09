GSK (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,475 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.82) target price on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,975 ($23.86) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) price objective on GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,753.75 ($21.19).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,355.53 ($16.38) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £55.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,191.23. GSK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,321.20 ($15.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,579.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,653.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a GBX 16.25 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

In other news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.43) per share, with a total value of £10,940.77 ($13,219.88). In other news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.43) per share, with a total value of £10,940.77 ($13,219.88). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total value of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). Insiders bought 662 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,798 over the last 90 days.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

