GSPI Shopping.io Governance (GSPI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $11,715.90

GSPI Shopping.io Governance (GSPI) traded down 99.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, GSPI Shopping.io Governance has traded down 98.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GSPI Shopping.io Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GSPI Shopping.io Governance has a market cap of $11,715.90 and $36,454.00 worth of GSPI Shopping.io Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GSPI Shopping.io Governance Coin Profile

GSPI Shopping.io Governance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. GSPI Shopping.io Governance’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io.

GSPI Shopping.io Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. GSPI (GSPI) is the governance token of the Shopping.io platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GSPI Shopping.io Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GSPI Shopping.io Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GSPI Shopping.io Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

