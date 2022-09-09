Guarded Ether (GETH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $9,802.00

Guarded Ether (GETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last week, Guarded Ether has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Guarded Ether has a market capitalization of $5.49 million and approximately $9,802.00 worth of Guarded Ether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guarded Ether coin can now be purchased for about $1,258.48 or 0.06352094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Guarded Ether alerts:

Guarded Ether Profile

Guarded Ether (GETH) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Guarded Ether’s total supply is 1,605,665 coins and its circulating supply is 4,366 coins. The official website for Guarded Ether is guarda.com. Guarded Ether’s official Twitter account is @GuardaWallet. The Reddit community for Guarded Ether is https://reddit.com/r/GuardaWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Guarded Ether Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guarda is a custody-free multiplatform cryptocurrency wallet with a user-friendly interface designed to store, manage, transfer and receive digital assets. Guarda Wallet currently supports over 40 most popular blockchains and thousands of their tokens (including BTC, BCH, BSV, ETH, ETC, XMR, ZEC, XRP, EOS, KIN, LTC, XLM, DASH and more). All the currencies can be purchased within the wallet with a bank card. The users can also exchange currencies via built-in exchange service and make fast crypto transactions.Existing in Web, Desktop (Linux, Windows, MacOS), Mobile (iOS, Android) and Chrome Extension versions, the wallets are accessible from any device connected to the Internet.Ethereum 2.0 brings Proof of Stake to the Ethereum network. Join Guarda's in-app Ethereum staking pool and earn crypto rewards in ETH with Guarded Ether (GETH).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guarded Ether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guarded Ether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guarded Ether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

