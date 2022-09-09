Guggenheim Lowers Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $230.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim to $230.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $223.20.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $174.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.84, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $152.04 and a 1 year high of $327.78.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

