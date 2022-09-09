Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) PT Lowered to $100.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GWRE. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $67.88 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $128.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $406,806.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,056,713.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,129.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $406,806.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,713.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,541. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,038.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

