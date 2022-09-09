Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) PT Lowered to $95.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at JMP Securities from $110.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.95% from the stock’s current price.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $67.88 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $128.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,524 shares in the company, valued at $187,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $406,806.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,474 shares in the company, valued at $9,056,713.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,524 shares in the company, valued at $187,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,898 shares of company stock worth $1,157,541. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

