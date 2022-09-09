GYSR (GYSR) Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges

GYSR (GYSR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. One GYSR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GYSR has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. GYSR has a total market cap of $821,261.69 and $11,217.00 worth of GYSR was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.13 or 0.00351843 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.01 or 0.00786817 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015066 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020096 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000296 BTC.
GYSR Coin Profile
The official website for GYSR is gysr.io. GYSR’s official Twitter account is @gysr_io. GYSR’s official message board is medium.com/gysr.
GYSR Coin Trading
