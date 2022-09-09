Hacken Token (HAI) Market Capitalization Hits $7.80 Million

Hacken Token (HAI) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last week, Hacken Token has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $7.80 million and $537,049.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token (CRYPTO:HAI) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,371,758 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub. The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai. Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub.

Hacken Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof.Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here.”

