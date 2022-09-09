HaloDAO (RNBW) Price Tops $0.0115 on Exchanges

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. Over the last week, HaloDAO has traded up 184.6% against the U.S. dollar. One HaloDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HaloDAO has a market capitalization of $64,655.71 and $2,015.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 66.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.60 or 0.01076924 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.80 or 0.00830424 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00016889 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00021233 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000307 BTC.

HaloDAO Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance.

Buying and Selling HaloDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HaloDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HaloDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

