Hamster (HAM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Hamster (HAM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Hamster has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Hamster has a market capitalization of $5.23 million and approximately $128,578.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hamster coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004759 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00037218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,037.33 or 1.00106182 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00037780 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster (CRYPTO:HAM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2021. Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance. The official website for Hamster is coinhamster.io.

Buying and Selling Hamster

According to CryptoCompare, “Hamster Token is a de-centralized meme token which was created on BSC Network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

