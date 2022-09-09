happy birthday coin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $11,900.20 (HBDC)

happy birthday coin (HBDC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One happy birthday coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. happy birthday coin has a total market capitalization of $11,900.20 and $12,365.00 worth of happy birthday coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, happy birthday coin has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.26 or 0.00353261 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00787642 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00015021 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020143 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000297 BTC.
About happy birthday coin
happy birthday coin’s total supply is 7,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. happy birthday coin’s official Twitter account is @HBDCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. happy birthday coin’s official website is happycoinholdings.com. happy birthday coin’s official message board is t.me/happycoinholdings.
happy birthday coin Coin Trading
