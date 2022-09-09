Harvest Finance Price Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for about $43.34 or 0.00203718 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $29.51 million and $2.26 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00036758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21,176.79 or 0.99539975 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00037069 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

FARM is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,215 coins and its circulating supply is 680,993 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds."

