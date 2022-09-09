Haven Protocol (XHV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.57 Million

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $15.57 million and approximately $124,601.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002571 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,224.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,711.43 or 0.08063451 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00181861 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00023704 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.70 or 0.00285996 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.56 or 0.00732943 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.77 or 0.00634984 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001039 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,539,590 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD.Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

