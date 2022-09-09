Head to Head Analysis: Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) versus enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO)

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) and enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Venus Concept and enVVeno Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Concept $105.62 million 0.46 -$23.01 million ($0.55) -1.36 enVVeno Medical $30,000.00 2,383.28 -$16.53 million N/A N/A

enVVeno Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Venus Concept.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Concept -30.06% -104.81% -23.42% enVVeno Medical N/A -45.20% -43.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Venus Concept and enVVeno Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Concept 0 1 1 0 2.50 enVVeno Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Venus Concept currently has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 401.81%. Given Venus Concept’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Venus Concept is more favorable than enVVeno Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.1% of Venus Concept shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of enVVeno Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 46.3% of Venus Concept shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of enVVeno Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Venus Concept has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, enVVeno Medical has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Venus Concept beats enVVeno Medical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin. The company also offers Venus Fiore, a device that delivers non-thermal RF with massage and magnetic field pulses to treat various medical conditions; Venus Bliss, a device for non-invasive lipolysis of the abdomen and flanks in individuals with a body mass index of 30 or less; Venus Glow, a dermabrasion device used to improve skin appearance; and NeoGraft, an advanced hair restoration technology with an automated FUE and implantation system. In addition, it provides Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of pseudofolliculitis barbae; and ARTAS iX, a robotic system to assist physicians in identifying and extracting hair follicles units from the scalp during hair transplantation, creating recipient sites, and implanting the harvested hair follicles. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About enVVeno Medical

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). Deep venous CVI occurs when valves inside of the deep veins of the leg become damaged, resulting in insufficient blood being returned to the heart. The malfunctioning vein valves cause blood to flow backwards (reflux) and pool in the lower leg, increasing the pressure within the veins of the leg (venous hypertension). In the most severe cases, CVI can lead to venous ulcers (open skin sores) that become chronic and difficult to heal. The VenoValve is implanted in the femoral vein and works as a replacement venous valve, designed to reduce reflux and venous hypertension, and to restore proper directional blood flow back to the heart. With severe deep venous CVI impacting an estimated 2.4 million people in the U.S., who have no effective treatment options, the VenoValve has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE U.S. clinical trial.



