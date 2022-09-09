Head to Head Comparison: Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) versus ESAB (NYSE:ESAB)

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) and ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.8% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of ESAB shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Sarcos Technology and Robotics alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and ESAB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarcos Technology and Robotics 0 2 1 0 2.33 ESAB 0 1 2 0 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

Sarcos Technology and Robotics presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.21%. ESAB has a consensus price target of $50.67, suggesting a potential upside of 26.07%. Given Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sarcos Technology and Robotics is more favorable than ESAB.

This table compares Sarcos Technology and Robotics and ESAB’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarcos Technology and Robotics $5.07 million 115.27 -$81.51 million ($0.90) -4.22 ESAB N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ESAB has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sarcos Technology and Robotics.

Profitability

This table compares Sarcos Technology and Robotics and ESAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarcos Technology and Robotics -1,916.93% -33.65% -31.27% ESAB N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ESAB beats Sarcos Technology and Robotics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics

(Get Rating)

Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions. The company also provides advanced robotic systems for industry, entertainment; medical devices, including artificial limbs and vascular systems; and mechanical and electrical microsystems for practical applications. The company serves healthcare, life sciences, telecommunications, robotics, defense, and entertainment industries. Sarcos Corp. was founded in 1983 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah with an additional office in Bellevue, Washington. Sarcos Corp. is a former subsidiary of Raytheon Company.

About ESAB

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips. The company's fabrication technology equipment ranges from portable welding machines to large customized automated cutting and welding systems. It also offers a range of digital software and solutions to help its customers increase their productivity, remotely monitor their welding operations, and digitize their documentation. The company sells its products under the ESAB brand to various end markets, including general industry, construction, infrastructure, transportation, energy, renewable energy, and medical and life sciences. It offers its products through independent distributors and direct salespeople. ESAB Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.