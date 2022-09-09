Head to Head Comparison: Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) versus Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) and Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Upstart and Mr. Cooper Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart 8.48% 11.50% 4.96% Mr. Cooper Group 39.35% 11.01% 2.55%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Upstart and Mr. Cooper Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $848.59 million 2.57 $135.44 million $0.89 30.07 Mr. Cooper Group $3.32 billion 0.90 $1.45 billion $15.92 2.61

Volatility & Risk

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than Upstart. Mr. Cooper Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upstart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Upstart has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mr. Cooper Group has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Upstart and Mr. Cooper Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 5 6 2 0 1.77 Mr. Cooper Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Upstart presently has a consensus price target of $88.38, indicating a potential upside of 230.29%. Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus price target of $57.25, indicating a potential upside of 37.55%. Given Upstart’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Upstart is more favorable than Mr. Cooper Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.8% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of Upstart shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats Upstart on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans. The Originations segment originates residential mortgage loans through its direct-to-consumer channel, as well as originates and purchases loans from mortgage bankers and brokers. It operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Coppell, Texas.

