Head to Head Review: Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) and Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF)

Oatly Group and Real Good Food are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Oatly Group and Real Good Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oatly Group -39.99% -23.60% -17.94% Real Good Food -25.29% -2,730.68% -56.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.7% of Oatly Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Real Good Food shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Oatly Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oatly Group $643.19 million 2.95 -$212.39 million -0.47 -6.83 Real Good Food $84.08 million 2.07 -$34.98 million N/A N/A

This table compares Oatly Group and Real Good Food’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Real Good Food has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oatly Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Oatly Group and Real Good Food, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oatly Group 1 3 10 0 2.64 Real Good Food 0 0 4 0 3.00

Oatly Group currently has a consensus price target of 11.19, indicating a potential upside of 248.49%. Real Good Food has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 107.41%. Given Oatly Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Oatly Group is more favorable than Real Good Food.

Summary

Oatly Group beats Real Good Food on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors. The company was formerly known as Havre Global AB and changed its name to Oatly Group AB in March 2021. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company, Inc., through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co. brand name, as well as sells private-label products. The company serves retailers, which primarily sell its products through natural and conventional grocery, drug, club, and mass merchandise stores. It also sells its products through its e-commerce channel, which includes direct-to-consumer sales through its website, as well as through its retail customers' online platforms. The company was formerly known as Project Clean, Inc. and changed its name to The Real Good Food Company, Inc. in October 2021. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

