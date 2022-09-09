Head to Head Review: Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) & American Noble Gas (OTCMKTS:IFNY)

American Noble Gas (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) and Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares American Noble Gas and Vantage Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Noble Gas N/A N/A -175.43% Vantage Drilling -5.12% -4.33% -1.66%

Volatility & Risk

American Noble Gas has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vantage Drilling has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Noble Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Vantage Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Noble Gas and Vantage Drilling, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.5% of American Noble Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of American Noble Gas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Vantage Drilling shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Noble Gas and Vantage Drilling’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Noble Gas $80,000.00 77.09 -$1.60 million N/A N/A Vantage Drilling $158.42 million N/A -$110.14 million ($0.98) N/A

American Noble Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vantage Drilling.

Summary

American Noble Gas beats Vantage Drilling on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Noble Gas

American Noble Gas, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas resources. It has an option to acquire oil and gas properties in central Kansas covering an area of approximately 11,000 acres. The company was formerly known as Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to American Noble Gas, Inc. in October 2021. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Lenexa, Kansas.

About Vantage Drilling

Vantage Drilling Company, through its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services in the United States and internationally. It offers drilling units, related equipment, and work crews under contract to drill oil and natural gas wells. The company also provides construction supervision and operations management services for drilling units owned by others. As of March 6, 2015, it owned a fleet of seven drilling units, including three ultra-deepwater drillships and four ultra-premium jackup rigs. The company primarily serves multinational oil and natural gas companies, government owned oil and natural gas companies, and independent oil and natural gas producers. Vantage Drilling Company was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

