Head to Head Survey: DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) & Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN)

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) and Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DraftKings and Archon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DraftKings $1.30 billion 11.03 -$1.52 billion ($3.79) -4.48 Archon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Archon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DraftKings.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DraftKings 0 10 13 0 2.57 Archon 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for DraftKings and Archon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

DraftKings presently has a consensus price target of $30.12, suggesting a potential upside of 77.28%. Given DraftKings’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DraftKings is more favorable than Archon.

Profitability

This table compares DraftKings and Archon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DraftKings -99.14% -88.80% -37.37% Archon N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.2% of DraftKings shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.9% of DraftKings shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 80.0% of Archon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states. Its Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in 18 states. The company's daily fantasy sports product is available in 6 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. In addition, it offers DraftKings Marketplace, a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions, as well as owns Vegas Sports Information Network (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company. DraftKings Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Archon

Archon Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pioneer Hotel Inc., engages in the ownership, management, and operation of casinos and hotels in the United States. It operates the Pioneer Hotel & Gambling Hall (the Pioneer) in Laughlin, Nevada that consists of casino, as well as 416 motel rooms. As of September 30, 2010, the Pioneer had approximately 686 slot machines, 6 blackjack tables, 1 craps table, 1 roulette wheel, and 5 other gaming tables. The company also owns real estate properties on Las Vegas Boulevard South in Las Vegas, Nevada; and rental properties that include commercial office space in Dorchester, Massachusetts. Archon Corporation was founded in 1991 and is based in Laughlin, Nevada.

