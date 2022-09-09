Head to Head Survey: IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) versus Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) and Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for IBEX and Yext, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get IBEX alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IBEX 0 1 2 0 2.67 Yext 0 4 0 0 2.00

IBEX currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.30%. Yext has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.04%. Given Yext’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yext is more favorable than IBEX.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IBEX $443.66 million 0.70 $2.85 million $1.17 14.32 Yext $390.58 million 1.43 -$93.26 million ($0.73) -6.18

This table compares IBEX and Yext’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

IBEX has higher revenue and earnings than Yext. Yext is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IBEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares IBEX and Yext’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBEX 4.62% 24.20% 7.36% Yext -23.46% -46.95% -16.26%

Volatility and Risk

IBEX has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yext has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.2% of IBEX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Yext shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Yext shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IBEX beats Yext on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IBEX

(Get Rating)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience. As of October 1, 2021, the company operated 33 customer engagement and three customer acquisition delivery centers. It serves banking and financial services, delivery and logistics, health tech and wellness, high tech, retail and e-commerce, streaming and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and utility industries. The company was formerly known as IBEX Holdings Limited and changed its name to IBEX Limited in September 2019. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. IBEX Limited is a subsidiary of The Resource Group International Limited.

About Yext

(Get Rating)

Yext, Inc. organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. The platform enables its customers to centralize, control and manage data fields, including store information, such as name, address, phone number and holiday hours; professional information, comprising of headshot, specialties, and education; job information, consisting of title and description; and FAQs and other information. It serves the healthcare, retail, and financial services industries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.