HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $47.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.85.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $73.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.8% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

