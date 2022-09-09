HEdpAY Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11,235.00 (HDP.Ñ„)

HEdpAY (HDP.Ñ„) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One HEdpAY coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HEdpAY has a total market capitalization of $14.35 million and approximately $11,235.00 worth of HEdpAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HEdpAY has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HEdpAY alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00281678 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00791396 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015459 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020171 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000298 BTC.

HEdpAY Coin Profile

HEdpAY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,500,000 coins. HEdpAY’s official Twitter account is @MyHEdpAY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEdpAY is https://reddit.com/r/HEdpAY.

HEdpAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEdpAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEdpAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEdpAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEdpAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEdpAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.