Hegic (HEGIC) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.07 Million

Hegic (HEGIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hegic has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. Hegic has a market cap of $6.07 million and approximately $433,621.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hegic Coin Profile

HEGIC is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co.

Buying and Selling Hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required.Use Cases:Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options.Write WBTC or ETH call and put options.Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

