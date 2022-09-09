HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Bought by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.23% of HEICO worth $47,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 4.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,404,000 after acquiring an additional 22,497 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the first quarter worth approximately $577,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the first quarter worth approximately $659,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the first quarter worth approximately $731,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Price Performance

NYSE:HEI opened at $155.36 on Friday. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $124.04 and a 52 week high of $165.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.44.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.06). HEICO had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $569.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on HEICO to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HEICO from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading

