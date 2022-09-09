Helium Hits Market Capitalization of $605.46 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Helium coin can now be purchased for about $4.81 or 0.00022873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helium has a total market cap of $605.46 million and $52.37 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00167484 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00037136 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004208 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00095615 BTC.
HNT is a Proof of Coverage coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,781,089 coins. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.
