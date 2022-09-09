Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,628,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.40% of Helmerich & Payne worth $198,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,135,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,909,000 after buying an additional 27,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,014,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,138,000 after purchasing an additional 114,270 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.2% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,977,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,606,000 after purchasing an additional 434,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,982,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,427,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,075,000 after buying an additional 417,731 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:HP opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -38.56 and a beta of 1.69. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.