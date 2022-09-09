Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Down 6.1%

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.64 and last traded at $40.65. 3,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 640,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.28.

HP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.75.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

