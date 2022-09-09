Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Hits $3.72 on Major Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $17.49 million and $996,255.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network coin can currently be bought for about $3.72 or 0.00017414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,368.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020596 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00061587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00069605 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005514 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00077318 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

