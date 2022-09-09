Hertz Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $152.00 (HTZ)

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Hertz Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hertz Network has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. Hertz Network has a market cap of $329,689.30 and approximately $152.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.49 or 0.00354627 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.86 or 0.00788515 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015180 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020157 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000297 BTC.
Hertz Network Profile
Hertz Network’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network.
Buying and Selling Hertz Network
