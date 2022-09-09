HEX (HEX) One Day Volume Tops $8.52 Million

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. HEX has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion and approximately $8.52 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0403 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HEX has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00037129 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004221 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,018.57 or 0.99973744 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002433 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00037584 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00131095 BTC.
HEX Coin Profile
HEX is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 coins and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 coins. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEX’s official website is hex.com.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.