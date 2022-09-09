High Performance Blockchain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $177,068.00 (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. High Performance Blockchain has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $177,068.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One High Performance Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008027 BTC.

Tenset (10SET) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00011026 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00043427 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000084 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain Profile

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a N/A coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader. The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io.

Buying and Selling High Performance Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a revolutionary permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability.The Blockchain Offload Engine is a highly compatible customized hardware chipset with an embedded ECDSA module and a hardware random number generator. Node Network is determined by both community voting and delegation by the HPB Foundation. HPB utilizes the Proof of Performance consensus algorithm (PoP), which generates HP-Nodes from the existing pool of Candidate Nodes every 200 blocks.- HscanWhitepaper”

