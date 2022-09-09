HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Down to $25.59

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.59, but opened at $24.55. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $24.32, with a volume of 143 shares trading hands.

HighPeak Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HighPeak Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Steven W. Tholen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $246,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $246,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Steven W. Tholen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $246,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $246,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder John Paul Dejoria acquired 2,313,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,007.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,813,744 shares in the company, valued at $168,855,007.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 2,323,753 shares of company stock worth $50,246,754 in the last three months. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 13.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.