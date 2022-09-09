Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Equities researchers at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.06% from the company’s current price.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

NYSE HIMS opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 0.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Irene Becklund sold 19,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $96,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,717 shares in the company, valued at $68,585. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jules A. Maltz acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 19,331 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $96,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 27,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Stories

