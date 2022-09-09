Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Up to $5.98

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.98, but opened at $6.18. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 8,604 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIMS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $113.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.89 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The company’s revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jules A. Maltz purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $43,695.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jules A. Maltz acquired 75,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $53,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth $62,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.