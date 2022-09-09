Hive Market Cap Tops $246.63 Million (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Hive coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00002683 BTC on popular exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $246.63 million and approximately $18.22 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hive has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004767 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00169478 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00037339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00096051 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 438,122,490 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.