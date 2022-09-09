Hive Market Cap Tops $246.63 Million (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Hive coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00002683 BTC on popular exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $246.63 million and approximately $18.22 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hive has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004767 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001686 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00169478 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00037339 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004245 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00096051 BTC.
Hive Coin Profile
HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 438,122,490 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.
Hive Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.
