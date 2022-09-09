Hiveterminal Token Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $991,252.79 and approximately $203.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. One Hiveterminal Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00037129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,018.57 or 0.99973744 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00037584 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

HVN is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com/en.

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services.The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain.”

