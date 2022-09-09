Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.92

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and traded as low as $0.70. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 2,307 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hochschild Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

