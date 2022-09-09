Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $299.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $307.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $300.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 20,166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 26.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 5.6% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% in the second quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,468,000. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

