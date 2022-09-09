Honey 1-Day Volume Tops $11,319.00 (HNY)

Honey (HNY) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Honey coin can now be purchased for $11.61 or 0.00054762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Honey has a market cap of $11.61 million and $11,319.00 worth of Honey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Honey has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Honey alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004188 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,223.18 or 0.99998514 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036288 BTC.

About Honey

Honey (CRYPTO:HNY) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Honey’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Honey is https://reddit.com/r/hny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Honey’s official Twitter account is @Honeyswap.

Buying and Selling Honey

According to CryptoCompare, “1Hive is a DAO that issues and distributes a digital currency called Honey. Honey holders stake on proposals using Conviction Voting to determine how issuance is distributed. By supporting proposals which increase the value of Honey, a positive feedback loop drives growth and sustainability.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Honey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.