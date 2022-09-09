Honey (HNY) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.61 Million

Honey (HNY) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last seven days, Honey has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Honey has a market capitalization of $11.61 million and approximately $11,319.00 worth of Honey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honey coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.61 or 0.00054762 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004188 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,223.18 or 0.99998514 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036288 BTC.

About Honey

Honey (HNY) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Honey’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Honey is https://reddit.com/r/hny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Honey’s official Twitter account is @Honeyswap.

Honey Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1Hive is a DAO that issues and distributes a digital currency called Honey. Honey holders stake on proposals using Conviction Voting to determine how issuance is distributed. By supporting proposals which increase the value of Honey, a positive feedback loop drives growth and sustainability.”

