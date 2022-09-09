Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Honeywell International by 22.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after buying an additional 3,400,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $187.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.69 and a 200-day moving average of $189.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.