Hoo Token (HOO) Price Reaches $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Hoo Token (HOO) traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Hoo Token coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hoo Token has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hoo Token has a market cap of $25.38 million and approximately $1,288.00 worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 64.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.25 or 0.00358155 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00788609 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00015235 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020157 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000298 BTC.
About Hoo Token
Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. The official message board for Hoo Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hoo Token’s official website is hoo.com.
Buying and Selling Hoo Token
