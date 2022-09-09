Hoo Token Trading Down 16.7% This Week (HOO)

Hoo Token (HOO) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. During the last seven days, Hoo Token has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. Hoo Token has a market cap of $19.89 million and $5,202.00 worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hoo Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001150 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94% against the dollar and now trades at $58.99 or 0.00281117 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002349 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00800436 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015370 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020450 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000300 BTC.
About Hoo Token
Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hoo Token is hoo.com. The official message board for Hoo Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937.
Hoo Token Coin Trading
