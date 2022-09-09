Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.88. Hooker Furnishings has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $30.36.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $147.31 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. acquired 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $66,332.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,487,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,135,000 after acquiring an additional 76,449 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Hooker Furnishings in the 1st quarter valued at $22,134,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 884,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 361,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 44,638 shares during the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

