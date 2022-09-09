HOPR One Day Volume Reaches $965,005.00 (HOPR)

HOPR (HOPR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 9th. During the last week, HOPR has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One HOPR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0687 or 0.00000325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HOPR has a market cap of $14.61 million and $965,005.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HOPR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004739 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,065.86 or 0.99798400 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00037361 BTC.

About HOPR

HOPR (CRYPTO:HOPR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 249,235,880 coins and its circulating supply is 212,755,995 coins. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet. The official website for HOPR is hoprnet.org/pt.

Buying and Selling HOPR

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.