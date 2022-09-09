Horace Mann Educators Co. (HMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on September 30th

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Horace Mann Educators has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Horace Mann Educators has a payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 1.4 %

HMN opened at $36.16 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.38.

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $120,505.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,109.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

Featured Articles

