Horizen (ZEN) Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $213.50 million and approximately $17.16 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $16.67 or 0.00078592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.90 or 0.00305896 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00121890 BTC.
- Beam (BEAM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000878 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003499 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- TENT (TENT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000228 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000032 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000210 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000119 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000042 BTC.
Horizen Coin Profile
ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,803,706 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Horizen Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
