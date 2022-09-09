Horizon Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $41,532.00 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $961,161.13 and approximately $41,532.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002083 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Thetan Arena (THG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000493 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol (CRYPTO:HZN) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2020. Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol.

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizon Protocol is a new DeFi platform that facilitates the onchain trading of synthetic assets that represent the real economy. Horizon Protocol seeks to provide exposure to real-world assets risk/return profiles via smart contracts on the blockchain. Forked from Synthetix, Horizon Protocol will leverage the time-tested derivative liquidity protocol and bring interoperability, scalability and a whole new array of tradable, real-world derivative products to the DeFi ecosystem.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

